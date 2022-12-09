The Crossing Hero

Not Available

Can Ming Dynasty imperial guards who are accidentally transported to the future adjust to life in the modern era? Hong Xi Dong is the leader of Emperor Zhu Yun Wen’s personal bodyguard detail during the Ming Dynasty. When a precious pearl treasure goes missing and is thought to be in Xi Dong’s possession, two imperial military guards – Peng Ze and Xu Xiao Tian – give chase. The three are accidentally transported in time to the 21st century, where Ze and Xiao Tian encounter the modern Hong Xiao Dong, who is identical to his historical counterpart. Can Ze and Xiao Tian keep themselves out of trouble as they try to adjust to life in modern times while still solving the mystery of the missing treasure?