Not Available

Welcome To The Crouches Guide Put three generations of one family under one roof and the result is likely to be mayhem! Welcome to the world of The Crouches. Robbie Gee, Jo Martin, Rudolph Walker and Mona Hammond star in The Crouches, an upbeat, contemporary comedy series for BBC ONE, which is an intimate yet humorous take on the trials and tribulations of a family living in Walworth, south-east London. Childhood Sweethearts Roly and Natalie Crouch have been a happily married couple for 18 years. Add to the mix two demanding teenagers, Aiden and Adele, plus live-in parents Langley and Sylvie, the pressure on the Crouch household can reach boiling point! Written by Ian Pattison, creator of Rab C Nesbitt, the series showcased the work of some of Britain's best black actors. However the fact that Pattison, a white Scotsman, was chosen to pen the first black BBC sitcom, attracted a fair amount of criticism from the press. But determined to make a success of Ian Pattison's dream,