Not Available

Crown Princess is a Swedish drama series based on Hanne-Vibeke Holst's novel of the same name that appeared February to March 2006 by SVT , and was about an environment minister in the Swedish government The series is about Charlotte Ekeblad who suddenly becomes Environment Minister in a fictional social democratic government in the early 2000s. As a young and female cabinet minister, she meets resistance from both family, colleagues and the press.