Not Available

At the age of 35, divorced and single, Yi Xingyan meets someone who makes her heart waver in the company, a young workplace junior and former student, Zhou Sixing. The pressure of reality, the distance of identity, the system of the company and the sincere and passionate pursuit of the boy make Yi Xingyan face a choice: a stable and calm second half of life, or a short and fleeting but heart-wrenching relationship like a storm. Yi Xingyan once chose to avoid it, but when she saw Zhou Sixing being pursued by another girl, she felt an uncontrollable sourness in her heart. In the collision of emotions, the two can no longer hide their love for each other.