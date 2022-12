Not Available

Based on the hit UK format, The Cube challenges players with what appear to be simple tasks all to be completed in — you guessed it — a 4m x 4m x 4m perspex cube. The games may sound simple, like bouncing a ball into a bucket within a timeframe, but once the clock starts counting down everything becomes a little bit more tense. Add to that the promise of $250,000 in prize money and you’ll be setting up your own practice Cube at home.