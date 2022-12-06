The Cuckoo Waltz

Not Available

Show Genre: Sitcom First Telecast: October 27, 1980 Last Telecast: August 7, 1985 Episodes: 26 Episodes (All Colour) If not quite three-in-a-bed, this Granada sitcom cast three-in-a-bedsit, with newly-weds Chris and 'Fliss' (Felicity) Hawthorne sharing their sparsely furnished Chorlton-cum-Hardy accommodation with a lodger, Gavin, who calls himself Chris's best friend. The trouble is, while Chris is a young northern newspaper reporter, typing his fingers to the bone to pay off the mortgage, and living with his pretty bride - who has delivered them twins - with little more than two pennies to rub together, Gavin is a wealthy young air-freight executive used to the luxury life and lavish spending sprees. Forced to leave his matrimonial home when he splits from his wife Carol, Gavin moves his fancy furniture, Scalextrix, hi-fi, abundantly stocked wardrobe, drinks cabinet and fast cars chez Hawthorne, at first only for a couple of days but then, it seems, indefinitely. A