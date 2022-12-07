Not Available

Years ago, twenty-somethings Jenni, Andy, and brothers Ryan and Nathan, disappeared from around the world without warning and with no trace. Now, suddenly and mysteriously, their families have been alerted to their existence in a secret, isolated cult, hidden deep in the New Zealand bush. But reclaiming the people they've lost isn't going to be easy. Everyone in Two Gardens has renounced their families, friends and all contact with the outside world, which they see as corrupt and impure. To them, Two Gardens is their home, a paradise, and their charismatic leader Edward North is the loving "father" of their family.