This new series follows best friends and business partners Heather and Lori in their hectic and often hilarious journey to build a cupcake empire. If you think running a chain of cupcake stores is a piece of cake, watch Heather and Lori discover that the recipe for success doesn’t come easy. With the fate of their business and their friendship at stake, Heather and Lori compel us to ask: Can women in business have their cupcakes and eat them too?