Not Available

Latte is a young footballer who has to rest during competition season due to a knee injury. During this time, he decides to open a coffee shop with one of his friends on the team, Arty. Latte is determined to become a football player again until Nam Nam, a close friend, brings over Phudit. Physiotherapy becomes the starting point of their love. What will happen to the love of these two people when a handsome young cupid comes to help them, but unexpected events occur?