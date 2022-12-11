The Cursed

Not Available

Im Jin Hee is a gung ho reporter, out to do the ring thing. She covers a violent case involving Forest, the biggest IT company in South Korea. The chairman of Forest is Jin Jong Hyun. He relies heavily on shamanism. During her investigation, Im Jin Hee learns of a spiritual consulting company that is affiliated with Forest. The head of that affiliate company is Jin Kyung. While trying to reveal the secret behind Forest, Im Jin Hee meets So Jin. She is possessed by a spirit and she has a special ability.