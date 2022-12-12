The curtain of love hides the heart

Not Available

Thanh Pruitthanon (Weir-Sukolwat) drives at high speed. In order to keep up with Luk Kaew's closing performance (Fairy-Parnchanok), I can't see Fueng (Louis-Amarin) walking and talking on a mobile phone. and cross the road down Suddenly cut in front of the car Thal's car crashed down hard. Fuang, in severe condition, hurriedly took him to the hospital. while waiting in front of the emergency room Soithong (Pim-Pimphan), wife of Mr. Fueng and Soi Son (Neey-Paphada), daughter of Soithong, hastened to visit her condition. The golden necklace screams for the responsible person. causing Tah to show himself and be responsible for all expenses The golden necklace immediately changed its demeanor.