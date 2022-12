Not Available

A stranger's death draws 18 year-old Jay to London where he meets the Mackinnons and the Loxleys, two families with an age-old history of bad blood. Posh girl Marla Mackinnon falls for Jay, but Mack, her controlling dad, does not stand for it. Olive Loxley is dreaming of escape from her over-protective sister, Toni and their family café, but is troubled Stephen Mackinnon really her way out?