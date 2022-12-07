Not Available

District Attorney David Franks (Steven Weber) is young, charismatic, ambitious – with his eyes fixed firmly on the governor's office. A relentless careerist, he times all his best moves to break on the evening news. By contrast, David's idealistic, relentless, no-holds-barred chief investigator, Mark Camacho (Bruno Campos), is a throwback who lives for the law and won't stop short of the truth. Colleagues one minute and opponents the next, David and Mark lead a group of remarkably true-to-life professionals – and deeply flawed personalities – in the pursuit of justice. The crimes they investigate and the suspects they break are headline-making career-builders. But self-interest, grudges, private vendettas and illicit affairs simmer just below the polished public face of this District Attorney's Office. Each week "The D.A." captures the tension, vigor and gritty in-fighting, as imperfect people struggle for perfect justice. "The D.A." stars Steven Weber ("Wings") as David Franks, Bruno Campos ("ER") as Mark Camacho, J.K. Simmons ("Oz") as Joe Carter, Sarah Paulson ("What Women Want") as Lisa Patterson and Aunjanue Ellis ("Undercover Brother") as Ellen Baker. James Duff ("Enterprise") is writer and executive producer. Greer Shephard ("Popular") and Michael M. Robin ("Popular"), who also directs, are executive producers of the series. Former Los Angeles District Attorney Gil Garcetti serves as a consultant on the show, which is a production of The Shephard/Robin Company in association with Warner Bros. Television Production Inc. Former L.A. district attorney Gil Garcetti also serves as consultant on the series, which ABC plans to air as a four-hour "event" in the spring. ABC Broadcast History March 2004 - April 2004 -- Fridays 10:00 PM