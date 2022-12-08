Not Available

The Da Vinci Detective Art meets science and detective story lifting the lid on some of the most controversial stories in the art world. Pioneering forensic scientist Dr Maurizio Seracini has made his name by ingeniously adapting the latest medical and military technology to reveal the secrets of great artistic masterpieces. In this film he sets out to investigate the unsolved mysteries surrounding some of the works of genius produced by world famous Renaissance artist Leonardo Da Vinci.