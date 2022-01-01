Not Available

The Daily Rundown with Chuck Todd is an hour-long weekday morning political talk show on MSNBC aired live from 9:00 to 10:00am, hosted by NBC Chief White House Correspondent and Political Director Chuck Todd. The show premiered on MSNBC on January 11, 2010, and features news, interviews, and analysis relating to politics from the MSNBC Washington D.C. Bureau. The show is billed as showcasing the depth and experience of the NBC News Washington bureau, led by Todd. The show primarily focuses on the top political stories of the day.