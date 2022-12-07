Not Available

The Dark Side of Fame with Piers Morgan is a British BBC television series presented by Piers Morgan exploring the downside of fame. The show follows an interview format in which each episode is devoted to one particular celebrity figure who has seen the "dark side of fame". Piers a former editor, questions the guest on these experiences, experiences which have often been tabloid sensations. The show is similar in nature to another show Morgan previously presented on the BBC You can't fire me, I'm famous!.