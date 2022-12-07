Not Available

The Dating Guy is a smart, edgy and urban-minded animated sitcom that tackles relationships from the twenty-something perspective. It boldly exposes the romantic, working and every day struggles of four friends and their attempts at finding love…or lust. With an entourage of quirky supporting characters, the show offers an eclectic and comical view to the world of dating. Say hello to Mark, a cute, sweet, funny 25-year-old with a good job in advertising. He dresses well, isn’t an awkward and hopeless loser…except when it comes to women. They mystify and even frighten him! Tune in to watch him and his four friends, Mark, Woody, Sam and VJ and their weekly hunt for love…or at least some kind of “happy ending.”