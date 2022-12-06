Not Available

The Dave Thomas Comedy Show was a sketch-based, five-week summer replacement series in 1990 starring Canadian Dave Thomas. Also featured were Anson Downes, Teresa Ganzel, Don Lake, Fran Ryan, Julie Fulton and David Wiley. Dave had a lot of his friends and Second City pals on the show, with each show featuring a big name guest star. These were John Candy, Dan Ackroyd, Chevy Chase, Martin Short and Catherine O'Hara. Also included were Valerie Bromfield and Rick Overton. Dave's mimetic skills were as sharp as ever, as his impersonation of Edward Woodward in a hilarious takeoff of "The Equalizer" ("The Intimidator") displayed.