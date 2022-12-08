Not Available

Hosted by Steve Patterson, top international headliner and one of Canada's most popular comedic talents, The Debaters is the hit CBC Radio show that features Canadas hottest comedians going toe to toe, in a battle of laughs and logic. Part comedy competition, part quiz show, and part stand-up performance, The Debaters is a clever combination of sharply crafted comedic rants and hilarious ad-libs with the live audience picking the winners. Our cast of all-star debaters includes Trevor Boris, Debra DiGiovanni, Sean Cullen, Elvira Kurt, Patrick McKenna, Graham Clark, Erica Sigurdson, Charlie Demers, John Wing, Teresa Pavlinek and many many more.