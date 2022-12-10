Not Available

The death of one of the Newtype members leads to a quest to find the reason behind it from its 6 members Yok, Smile, Yui, Kirin, Minnie, and Minor. Fame decides to audition for the famous idol group "Newtype" to find the truth about the death of her sister Farn, a former member of the group. She need to change herself from a rock girl to fit into Newtype, with the help of Kla. Her investigation led her to witness that many members of the group have violated their own rules. This entire experience also created a conflict with her rocker boyfriend Ble, who does not like the fact that they are in a secret relationship What will Fame do? And what will she choose between her relationship and finding out the truth?