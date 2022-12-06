Not Available

The Decalogue: A Synopsis "For 6,000 years, these rules have been unquestionably right. And yet we break them every day. People feel that something is wrong in life. There is some kind of atmosphere that makes people now turn to other values. They want to contemplate the basic questions of life, and that is probably the real reason for wanting to tell these stories." -Krzysztof Kieslowski on The Decalogue