Not Available

The Decameron

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Tilted Productions

You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.

Cast

Karan GillPanfilo
Tony HaleSirisco
Saoirse-Monica JacksonMisia
Zosia MametPampinea
Douggie McMeekinTindaro
Jessica Kate PlummerFilomena

View Full Cast >

Images