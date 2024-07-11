You are cordially invited to a wine-soaked sex romp set in the Italian countryside. The Decameron is a soapy dark comedy that examines the all-too-timely theme of class struggles in the season of a pandemic. In the year 1348, the Black Death strikes hard in the city of Florence, and a handful of nobles retreat with their servants to a grand villa to wait out the plague with a lavish holiday. But as social rules wear thin, a scramble for survival ensues, brought to life by a cast of characters both cunning and outrageous.
|Karan Gill
|Panfilo
|Tony Hale
|Sirisco
|Saoirse-Monica Jackson
|Misia
|Zosia Mamet
|Pampinea
|Douggie McMeekin
|Tindaro
|Jessica Kate Plummer
|Filomena
