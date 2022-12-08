Not Available

Forensic anthropologists at Texas State University-San Marcos are helping to solve four unusual cold cases, for the television series "The Decrypters" that will air on the National Geographic Channel beginning March 29. "The series will tie the investigative methods used by forensic anthropologists to sweeping events in American history," Michelle Hamilton, who with Kate Spradley is studying the skeletons of individuals who died in America some 150-250 years ago, said. "By scientifically examining these human skeletons," Hamilton said, "we shed light on founding events that defined this country." "Drs. Hamilton and Spradley are two of the nation's foremost forensic anthropologists, and what they tell viewers about the skeletons is very exciting," the program's producer, Michael Douglas, said. "National Geographic is interested in focusing on scientific validity," Spradley said. "So, while the skeletons appear to have compelling stories behind them, viewers will be able to follow us as we use science to see whether those stories work out." Each of the skeletons that Hamilton and Spradley are investigating will be featured in an hour-long episode of "The Decrypters"