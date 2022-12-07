Not Available

Jerry O'Connell and Jim Belushi star in The Defenders. THE DEFENDERS, from the executive producer of CSI: CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATION, is an irreverent new legal drama about two fiery and charismatic Las Vegas defense attorneys. Tenacious, defiant and completely engaging, they argue the law, and they follow the law, but they always keep a few tricks up their sleeves. No matter what the odds, these lawyers keep fighting for the little guy.