Not Available

Originally aired on NBC as a 2 part-TV special. Based on a true story, this film depicts the life of Theodore Robert Bundy, the serial killer. In 1974, after having murdered several young women, he leaves Seattle for Utah, where he is a law student and where other girls disappear. No one really knew him. Not local politicians awed by his “Kennedy-like” presence. Not the coeds he charmed. And when the nation found out who Ted Bundy was, it was too late to save the lives of innocent young women nationwide. The Deliberate Stranger provides the basis for this startling portrait of an elusive killer, who was finally tried and executed in 1989.