The Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils is an upcoming Chinese television series adapted from Louis Cha's novel Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils. It is produced by the companies Zhejiang Hua Ce Media and Dong Yang Da Qian Media, and directed by Hong Kong television series director Lai Shui-ching. Filming started on 10 November 2012 and the series is expected to be released in 2013.