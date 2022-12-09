Not Available

Ralph Sarchie's life is divided between two very different worlds. In one he's a decorated sergeant for the NYPD who proudly protected and served his city for over 18 years. In the other he's a highly regarded demonologist, helping real American families who fear they may be threatened by the demonic. His book Beware the Night details how he uses his cop-hardened savvy to combat supernatural evil at every turn and served as the inspiration for the 2014 movie Deliver Us from Evil. Now in "THE DEMON FILES", Sarchie and his team travel across the country meeting with people apparently suffering from demonic activity.