Not Available

Welcome to The Detectives Starring Robert Taylor guide at TV Tome. Captain Matt Holbrook, a humorless, hard-nosed, police captain led his team of three plainclothes detectives, which allowed individual episodes to vary the lead. Lt Jim Conway of Homicide, was a ladies' man, Lt. Johnny Russo of Burglary, tough talking, cigar smoking,and Lt. Otto Lindstrom of the Bunco Squad and old timer who has seen it all. Each week one or more of them would tackle a murder, con game, drug operation or other crimes.