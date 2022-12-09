Not Available

The Devil's Crown was a BBC television series which dramatised the reigns of three medieval Kings of England: Henry II and his sons Richard the Lionheart and John Lackland. It is also known as La couronne du diable in french. The series was written by Jack Russell and Ken Taylor. It was shown in the United Kingdom in thirteen 55-minute episodes between 30 April and 23 July 1978. A full set of tape copies exist at the British Film Institute, where they can be viewed on request. It has never been released on DVD, although a French dubbed version, called "La couronne du diable", is available as a paid (legal) download.