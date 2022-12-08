Not Available

It's a bike club. It's a brotherhood. For the first time Discovery goes inside the world of motorcycle clubs with the members of San Diego's Laffing Devils. The Devils Ride sports a diverse crew, but one bonded by a commitment to each other and the club. Meet Laffing Devils president Gipsy, who must balance the club's growing ranks with pressure from older members to maintain the status quo. An ex-Marine who served in Iraq, Gipsy credits the club for helping him deal with the emotional scars of war. Then there's club vice-president Billy the Kid, who waits in the wings wondering if he'll have the chance to lead the Laffing Devils. And younger member Snubz breaks all the biker stereotypes with his degree in finance and a full-time corporate job. The Devils Ride finds the Laffing Devils not only in open conflict internally, but also at risk of losing their homebase. The Laffing Devils' unofficial headquarters is the auto body shop owned by fellow member Hawkster, but police pressure might force the club to find a new home. Moving is going to cost the club money, so Gipsy seeks out security work for the Laffing Devils guarding a liquor store in a very dangerous part of town. Will their new responsibilities pit the club against one another?