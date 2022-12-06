Not Available

Dewarists believe that Some things are just worth doing. They are in search of a song in each episode. The Dewarists will see musicians from different genres from different places. By the end of the journey artists will have a track that will reflect each of their genres and also it reflects the sounds and culture of the place they travel. Every episode is a movement to identify Dewarists in the realm of music, who follow their passion. The show aims to inspire audiences to follow their dreams and do what they believe in.