With the internet enabling anyone to set down their daily thoughts for the whole world to read, the classic 1892 satire The Diary of a Nobody now seems like a startlingly prescient mickey-take of the self-importance of today's bloggers. By turns pompous, trivial, self-deluded and hilarious, George and Weedon Grossmith's diarist hero Pooter embodies the era's lower-middle class pretensions perfectly - and Hugh Bonneville captures Pooter's comic pathos in a solo performance of breathtaking virtuosity. Andrew Davies's adaptation of the comic novel was directed by Susanna White (Jane Eyre, Bleak House) for Clerkenwell Films. Jenny Uglow was the historical advisor on the production.