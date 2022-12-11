The Diary Of A Resentful Woman

Not Available

Resentful woman Kong Ji likes reading more than thinking about getting married. One day, she gets hunted for the first time while she's swinging with Choon Hyang, by none other than the handsome Magistrate Byeon! Why hasn't she known love? Kong Ji finally feels the need for someone she must have, but is he good enough? Will he recognize the beauty on the inside and not just the outside? But wait a minute, she's not great on the inside, either. Independent Kong Ji, lively Sim Cheong and playgirl Choon Hyang, struggle to retrieve their dignities.