Not Available

The Dick Clark Saturday Night Beechnut Show was Dick Clark's second attempt at a prime time show. His first, a prime-time version of American Bandstand, ran only 13 weeks. The Beechnut Show was much more successful lasting almost 3 years. The Dick Clark Saturday Night Beechnut Show was broadcast live Saturday nights from the Little Theatre in New York City. Every weekend, Dick Clark commuted from Philadelphia to NYC to do the "Beechnut" show. There was actually two shows done each Saturday. The first was a rehearsal show where the artists could sketch out their performances and Clark could line everything up. This would have a different audience then the second show which was the one that was televised. Beechnut Gum was actually picked up as a sponser for the third episode to the conclusion of the show's run. The artists that appeared usually "lip-synched" to their records. Very few actually performed live. This is the only show to be able to make the claim of having B