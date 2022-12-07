The Diets That Time Forgot

Not Available

If you think diets are a recent invention, think again. In this unique historic experiment, nine volunteers spend 24 days testing the weight loss diets and fitness regimes that were popular in the late Victorian and Edwardian periods and the 'roaring' Twenties. This six-part series examines which plan works best. Is it the Banting diet, first published in 1863, the 'chew chew' diet of the early 1900s, or the first calorie counting Lulu diet, one of the best selling non-fiction publications of the 1920s?