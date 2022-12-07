Not Available

The Dirtwater Dynasty is the story of embittered rivalry, triumph and despair, spanning three generations and eight decades. Born in the London slums in 1878, Richard Eastwick comes to Australia at age 20, with nothing but a handful of courage and a dream. He acquires land, marries and raises a family, makes loyal friends and bitter enemies. Two world wars and the economic depression take their toll on his family and his land and cattle ranching empire but his dream to create a dynasty gives him a reason to continue.