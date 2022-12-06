Not Available

A drama inspired by the real-life experiences of former New York Deputy Police Commissioner Jack Maple, The District revolves around Jack Mannion (Craig T. Nelson), a tenacious champion of the underdog and an avowed crime-fighter, whose revolutionary tactics have resulted in a 50-percent drop in crime, first in Boston, then in Newark, N.J. His latest challenge is Washington, D.C., which, despite being home to more law enforcement agencies than any other city on the planet, is riddled with crime and has a local police department that is demoralized and ineffective. Appointed Chief of Police by the mayor, Mannion works closely at Police Headquarters with Deputy Chief Joe Noland (Roger Aaron Brown). In his quest to "make crime a thing of the past," Mannion has recruited Temple Page (Sean Patrick Thomas), a young detective on the force who is Mannion's eyes and ears on the most crime-ridden, drug-infested streets in America. Nancy Parras (Elizabeth Marvel), an intuitive officer, rounds out