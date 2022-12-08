Not Available

The Doombolt Chase combines science fiction and naval intrigue with location filming, authentic action scenes and a constantly surprising plot. When Commander David Wheeler is arrested for a seemingly motiveless attack on a mysterious vessel, his son Richard, along with friends Lucy and Peter, embark on a search for the secret information that might clear his name - becoming entangled in an intrigue of codes, espionage and a fearsome new weapon under the sea. Made by HTV West for the ITV Network.