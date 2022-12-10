Not Available

By following the doormen Adrian, Zeliha, Edvin and Mia, we end up straight into Swedish club life. A world with power, crime and drugs but also with a strong friendship between colleagues where the security of the guests is the main thing. Here is Adrian who first reads a goodnight story to his children and in the next moment stands in the doorway of the tavern. A six-part documentary series about a profession with major legal and moral challenges that affect those who work and also the lives of their families.