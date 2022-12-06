The Doris Day Show

Not Available

This light and fluffy sitcom changed formats and producers almost every season. Originally it was about widow Doris Martin and her two young sons who left the big city to return to their roots on the family farm. The comedy revolved around her difficulty in adjusting to rural life. In the second season, Doris continued living on the family farm, but she took a job in the city as an executive secretary to the editor of Today's World Magazine. In season three, Doris and her children moved back to the city as her job required more attention and commuting became difficult. Then, for the fourth and final season, drastic changes were made. Doris became a single writer and news reporter and all but two members of the rest of the cast disappeared!