The Dota 2 Reporter by Wronchi Animation is an animated Affectionate Parody of Dota 2, starring Nigel the Reporter. The first few episodes took on a gag-a-day format, but it quickly became more focused on a single round, with established teams, each episode progressing towards the end of a "typical" round of Dota with Nigel playing the role of Radiant's Courier, until Season 3 when he became a spectator. Also starring are Enigma and Rubick, with Pudge as a recurring side character who has appeared in every season so far. All other characters have swapped out each season.