This Harpo Productions development sees Dr. Mehmet Oz, a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show at the center of his own talk show. Dr. Oz, vice chair and professor of surgery at Columbia University, published author, host of several Discovery programs, and director of the Cardiovascular Institute and Complementary Medicine Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital will host the third spin-off to come from the Oprah family after Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray.