The Dragon King Protects

Sim Chung-Yi has an absolute sense of sight which allows her to identify thousands of colors. She also has a bright personality. Sim Chung-Yi meets Ma Poong-Do who is a pianist. He is highly skilled on the piano, but he receives criticism that he has lack of sensibility. Sim Chung-Yi and Ma Poong-Do develop romantically. Sim Chung-Yi also tries to find a secret of her father.