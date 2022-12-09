Not Available

The Dragon King Protects

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Sim Chung-Yi has an absolute sense of sight which allows her to identify thousands of colors. She also has a bright personality. Sim Chung-Yi meets Ma Poong-Do who is a pianist. He is highly skilled on the piano, but he receives criticism that he has lack of sensibility. Sim Chung-Yi and Ma Poong-Do develop romantically. Sim Chung-Yi also tries to find a secret of her father.

Cast

Lee So-yeonSim Chung-Yi
Jae HeeMa Poong-Do
Jo AnYeo Ji-Na
Kim Hyung-minBaek Shi-Joon
Ahn Nae-sangSim Hak-Kyu
Geum Bo-raBang Deok-Hee

Images