The Dragon King Protects

Sim Chung-Yi has an absolute sense of sight which allows her to identify thousands of colors. She also has a bright personality. Sim Chung-Yi meets Ma Poong-Do who is a pianist. He is highly skilled on the piano, but he receives criticism that he has lack of sensibility. Sim Chung-Yi and Ma Poong-Do develop romantically. Sim Chung-Yi also tries to find a secret of her father.
|Lee So-yeon
|Sim Chung-Yi
|Jae Hee
|Ma Poong-Do
|Jo An
|Yeo Ji-Na
|Kim Hyung-min
|Baek Shi-Joon
|Ahn Nae-sang
|Sim Hak-Kyu
|Geum Bo-ra
|Bang Deok-Hee
