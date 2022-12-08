Not Available

The serial is broken into three parts, in which Miu Kiu Wai plays the main character in all three, with one different girl in each part. The first part is about Miu Kiu Wai and Margie Tsang. In the beginning, Yung Chi Wan's father had a fight with this villain (don't know his name), that's ranked number two in martial arts. Yung Chi Wan's father used his famous Dragon Sword and won, but was injured also. Thinking in the future there'll be someone more powerful than the villain, he told all his students that he'll teach them the stances of the Dragon Sword if whoever pulls it out (kept in this thing, where it's supposed to only be pulled out by Miu Kiu Wai). Miu Kiu Wai plays Yung Chi Wan who is a lazy person and mainly only likes to play and not follow his father and other mates learning kung-fu, which always disappoints his father. Margie Tsang is Miu Kiu Wai's cousin, who was told by her parents, when they died, to go and look for her uncle and so she did. Miu Kiu Wai, on the other hand, was supposed to go and pick her up, bacause his father told him to. While doing this, he bumps into a girl on the streets, and not knowing that that was his cousin, he took the half jade that she had (they both had a half, so they will know that they're cousins) and because of this, he was punished by his father. Sean Lau plays the villain in here, who really likes Margie Tsang and really obeys his mentor (Miu Kiu Wai's father) at first. When Miu Kiu Wai's father said he is going to be picking the one with the best kung-fu to take his place, because his attempt to give it to the person that pulls the Dragon Sword out failed, Sean Lau saw his chance and so he just keeps practicing to be the best. Margie, on the other side had nothing to do, until Miu Kiu Wai took her out to play and made her happy. This is when she starts liking Miu Kiu Wai and even stayed by his side, when he was accidently struck by lightning, which enabled him to get the Dragon Sword out of the thing where it was kept that nobody else could get. Seeing this just made Sean jealous and to make sure he could defeat his other mates, he even took another villain that's in here (which the second most powerful martial artist, after the Dragon Sword) as a mentor. Sean Lau defeated his two mates using the stances the villain (his other mentor) taught him, but Miu Kiu Wai's father knew and decided to give the place to Miu Kiu Wai instead. This just made Sean mad and plot with his other mentor to kill Miu Kiu Wai's father and they succeed, but Sean also killed the other villain. After this, Sean got the place, which is supposed to be Miu Kiu Wai's, but he passed it on, because he was really sad that his father died. When he found out, though, he tried to seek revenge, but failed, because he didn't know any kung-fu, but he still got away from Sean, who tells people to find Miu Kiu Wai and kill him. Margie, on the other hand, was locked up by Sean, because he didn't want her to leave him and keeps trying to make her fall in love with him. Miu Kiu Wai is captured again, trying to kill Sean Lau. This is when Margie promised to marry Sean, if he lets Miu Kiu Wai go. After this, he left and fell down the cliff, where he meets two people who taught him kung-fu and after that, he went to seek revenge again. During that time when Miu Kiu Wai was under the cliff, Sean was using his evil stances to kill innocent people. This is where he finally realized Margie married Sean only to save him and they became close again. In the final battle, Margie died trying to save Miu Kiu Wai from Sean and Sean also died from the Dragon Sword (which Miu Kiu Wai mastered before their battle from falling down in the well, where his father kept the Dragon Sword stances). The second part is about Miu Kiu Wai and Jamie Chik. There is a known villain in here who always tries to take Miu Kiu Wai's Dragon Sword, who believes it to be his. He is also the father of Jamie Chik. He always goes around to kill people and kidnapped the four most respected people (I don't know how to say it) and having their students believing to be the work of Miu Kiu Wai. So Miu Kiu Wai, being blamed for this, agreed to go and look for them, along with the four students. Along the way, Jamie's father was tracking their every move and it was also when he met Jamie Chik, who at first sight, told Miu Kiu Wai to marry her, because he disrespected her. She was tagging along, which wasn't a good thing for Miu Kiu Wai, because he was doing something urgent. He soon met her father and was fooled at first, because he thought that Jamie's father didn't know kung-fu and when he saw that her father was wounded, exactly where the Dragon Sword wound him, he set a trap for her father and her father took the bait and that's where everything fell into place. In the final battle, Miu Kiu Wai won, of course, but also lost a good friend during this and also lost Jamie, because she was poisoned, for not eating the antidote that her father gave her, which she gave Miu Kiu Wai instead, because he was also poisoned, and so her father killed her. The third part is about Miu Kiu Wai and Amy Chan. I didn't mention in the second part that the Dragon Sword was broken, so I'm going to say it here. There's also another known person who always go around to challenge people with the sword he has, and knowing about the Dragon Sword, he went out of his way to challenge it, but never got to, until the end. Amy plays a girl who is supposed to kill Miu Kiu Wai, but didn't, because he was so nice to her and she started to like him. She also helped him find what he needed to fix the Dragon Sword along with that other guy, who wanted to challenge it, because there's this vallain, who is just too powerful to defeat, without him having the Dragon Sword, that he had to kill. Amy was the follower of this villain at first, but betrayed him. To make the story short, Miu Kiu Wai finally got the Dragon Sword fixed and defeated the villain and challenging that guy who wanted to, to a fight and won. He then decided to leave the Dragon Sword to back where he got it (that thing I mention in part 1 where it was kept), hoping somebody else will come by one day, and take it out. Then he and Amy went off and lived happily ever after.