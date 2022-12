Not Available

The Dream of Red Mansions is a 2010 Chinese television series, produced by Han Sanping and directed by Fifth Generation director Li Shaohong. One of the most expensive Chinese TV series ever made at RMB118 million (US$17.55 million), it is a new adaptation of the classic novel Dream of the Red Chamber. The series, comprising 50 episodes, made its debut on July 6, 2010 on 9 terrestrial networks across China.