Not Available

HARRY DRESDEN -- WIZARD Lost Items Found. Paranormal Investigations. Consulting. Advice. Reasonable Rates.No Love Potions, Endless Purses, Parties, or Other Entertainment. Harry Dresden is the only wizard who advertises in the Chicago yellow pages. And he's the real deal. Charms. Potions. Spells even. Dresden is a haunted man (in more ways than one) who has sinned and been sinned against. But in the darkness of his past, he finds an inner strength and a driving desire to set things right. Armed with his trusty staff (okay, it's a hockey stick) and winning personality (if you don't mind the snarky sense of humor), and aided and abetted by his annoying spiritual advisor, Bob (doomed soul, expert in magic, noodge), Dresden champions the underdog against all manner of supernatural threats -- for five hundred dollars a day. Plus expenses. Dresden doesn't do parties and he doesn't do love potions. But if the hocus starts to pocus, if the going gets... strange, if the things that go bump in the night start packing a punch, call him. He's in the book. Based on the best-selling novels by Jim Butcher, The Dresden Files has been described as being a lot like Harry Potter... if Harry Potter had been written by the illegitimate love child of Raymond Chandler and Douglas Adams.