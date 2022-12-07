Not Available

The Drug Years is a four-hour documentary chronicling the rise of illicit drug use in America and its cultural impact in the second half of the twentieth century. This epic recounting of American drug culture is told through dozens of exclusive interviews with actors, musicians, journalists, policy advocates, former drug smugglers, and former drug enforcement agents. Notable interviews include Peter Coyote, Jackson Browne, Ray Manzarek from The Doors, Ice-T, Liz Phair, Juliette Lewis, Rob Thomas, Common, Tommy Chong, Richard Belzer, ?uestlove, Richard Lewis, Chuck D, Russell Simmons, B-Real, John Mellencamp, and Henry Rollins. These diverse voices help weave the complex tapestry of the American drug culture. The documentary features never-before-seen film of Ken Kesey and the Merry Pranksters' legendary acid-fueled bus trip across America in 1964, and rare footage from Woodstock, which illuminates the role drugs played in creating "this beautiful utopian experience, this new Woodstock nation." Later episodes feature exclusive home movies of former drug smugglers and heartbreaking footage of mothers hooked on crack.