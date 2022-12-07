The Dudesons in America

Not Available

The Dudesons are four Finnish friends who have come to the US of A to pursue the American dream. Of course, their idea of pursuing the American dream is to do even more stupid crap here than they did back home. Best friends since childhood, The Dudesons have spent their lives performing and documenting on film ingeniously idiotic stunts and pranks. This series will follow these nimrods as they try to ASS-immilate into our culture by doing the dumbest stunts and pranks imaginable. They are as lovable as they are nuts, and they are counting on that charm to win over local townsfolk and whatever authorities they'll most assuredly encounter. Watch as the boys try to reach Uranus with their own self-built space rocket or try to become cowboys by stalking an angry bull while on stilts. Johnny Knoxville approves saying "As an over-optimistic stunt man myself, I think The Dudesons are going to take American by storm. They're hilarious and they got balls that are bigger than their brains."