Welcome to The DuPont Show Of The Month guide at TV Tome. Once a month DuPont aired either a musical or dramatic story. Wonderful stories like Oliver Twist, Aladdin, Treasure Island, The COunt of Monte Cristo, to comedy themes like Harvey, Junior Miss, The Scarlet Pimpernel, to dramatic stories like Hamlet, I, Don Quixote, Body and Soul, Wuthering Heights. A gem of a show, highly recommended for those who have forgotten these treasures.