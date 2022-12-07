Not Available

The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey

  • Crime
  • Drama

As international terrorism and organised crime become more and more intertwined, Western nations find themselves increasingly threatened by violence and lawlessness on an unimaginable scale. In Denmark, a special unit is set up to fight cross-border crime throughout Scandinavia and to establish operational links with similar teams around the world. In Copenhagen, charismatic detective Hallgrim Hallgrimsson (Jens Albinus) assembles a team of crime fighters equipped with the most advanced technology and high-tech weapons. Called "The Eagle" for his unerring intuition, Hallgrimsson exudes competence and self-assurance; but behind the dynamic facade is a tormented personality...

