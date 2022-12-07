The Eagle: A Crime Odyssey

Not Available

As international terrorism and organised crime become more and more intertwined, Western nations find themselves increasingly threatened by violence and lawlessness on an unimaginable scale. In Denmark, a special unit is set up to fight cross-border crime throughout Scandinavia and to establish operational links with similar teams around the world. In Copenhagen, charismatic detective Hallgrim Hallgrimsson (Jens Albinus) assembles a team of crime fighters equipped with the most advanced technology and high-tech weapons. Called "The Eagle" for his unerring intuition, Hallgrimsson exudes competence and self-assurance; but behind the dynamic facade is a tormented personality...